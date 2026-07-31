Trump's Justice Department turns to special "deportation court" for the first time

Washington DC - The Department of Justice filed an application with a special court that has never before been activated in the US, in an attempt to deport an Afghan woman.

The Department of Justice, led by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has filed an application to the "Alien Terrorist Removal Court." © REUTERS

The US Department of Justice announced on Thursday morning that the application to the "Alien Terrorist Removal Court" relates to a 47-year-old Afghan woman living in Texas.

Congress established the court three decades ago to "deport foreign terrorists from the United States who should never have been here in the first place," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has now stated.

The woman is said to have been involved in a plot to carry out a planned attack during the 2024 presidential election. According to the Department of Justice, her son and son-in-law were arrested earlier in connection with the plot, and her son has already been convicted.

Much of the information on which the government is basing its decision to deport her is classified. However, a summary from the Department of Justice, available via the court, refers to information from the FBI suggesting that the woman is a supporter of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS).

A petition from a representative of ICE, which supports the deportation plans, reveals that the woman has held a permanent residence permit in the US for several years.