UN experts condemn Trump administration's "arbitrary" dismissal of immigration judges
Geneva, Switzerland - Two United Nations special rapporteurs on Thursday condemned what they called the "mass arbitrary removal" of immigration judges in the US, insisting the "continued politicization of immigration courts must stop".
Since January 2025, when President Donald Trump returned to office, they said their information indicates that at least 135 judges have been removed, including at least 113 immigration judges.
The removals reportedly occurred without cause or individualized explanation, they said in a statement.
"These patterns raise serious concerns that immigration judges are being targeted on the basis of their perceived political affiliation, professional background or adjudicative record," the experts said.
The alarm was raised by Margaret Satterthwaite, the special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, and Gehad Madi, the special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.
UN special rapporteurs are independent experts mandated by the Human Rights Council to report their findings. They do not, therefore, speak for the United Nations itself.
US immigration judges are appointed by the Attorney General to preside over immigration hearings, where they decide whether an alien may remain in the country or must leave.
Satterthwaite and Madi noted that among the 78 removed immigration judges for whom there is available public data, 65 had a higher asylum grant rate than the national average or the average of their specific court.
Those with professional experience in immigrant defence or humanitarian advocacy were disproportionately removed, as well as judges appointed during the previous presidential administration, they said.
UN warns judge removals "undermine" justice system's independence
"These removals undermine the independence of the immigration courts and the larger justice system, and their consequences are immediate and severe," the experts said.
"Immigration judges decide cases involving some of the most consequential issues, including whether a person faces persecution, torture or other irreparable harm if removed.
Migrant advocacy groups say the dismissals are aimed at filling positions with judges more aligned with Trump's anti-immigration policies.
Cover photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP