UN experts condemn Trump administration's "arbitrary" dismissal of immigration judges

Geneva, Switzerland - Two United Nations special rapporteurs on Thursday condemned what they called the "mass arbitrary removal" of immigration judges in the US, insisting the "continued politicization of immigration courts must stop".

Two UN experts have condemned what they called the "mass arbitrary removal" of immigration judges in the US under President Trump. © Mandel NGAN / AFP

Since January 2025, when President Donald Trump returned to office, they said their information indicates that at least 135 judges have been removed, including at least 113 immigration judges.

The removals reportedly occurred without cause or individualized explanation, they said in a statement.

"These patterns raise serious concerns that immigration judges are being targeted on the basis of their perceived political affiliation, professional background or adjudicative record," the experts said.

The alarm was raised by Margaret Satterthwaite, the special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, and Gehad Madi, the special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.

UN special rapporteurs are independent experts mandated by the Human Rights Council to report their findings. They do not, therefore, speak for the United Nations itself.

US immigration judges are appointed by the Attorney General to preside over immigration hearings, where they decide whether an alien may remain in the country or must leave.

Satterthwaite and Madi noted that among the 78 removed immigration judges for whom there is available public data, 65 had a higher asylum grant rate than the national average or the average of their specific court.

Those with professional experience in immigrant defence or humanitarian advocacy were disproportionately removed, as well as judges appointed during the previous presidential administration, they said.