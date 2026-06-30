West Africans sue over Trump's "third-country" deportations to Ghana

Abuja, Nigeria - Lawyers filed a suit against Ghana at Africa's top human rights court on behalf of people sent there under the US' third-country deportation policies, the legal team said Tuesday.

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of "third-country" nationals deported from the US to Ghana at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria. © IMAGO / Xinhua

As part of a sweeping crackdown on immigration, President Donald Trump has expanded the categories of people targeted for deportation, including those with legal protections.

In cases where Washington is barred from sending people home – after US judges found they likely face torture or persecution, for example – it has sent deportees to "third countries" such as Ghana.

Ghana has then sent them home – or, as AFP has reported, stranded them in neighboring Togo without documents.

"No person should be returned to a place where they face persecution, torture or serious threats to their dignity and safety," said Oliver Barker-Vormawor, senior partner at Ghanaian law firm Merton & Everett LLP.

The firm, along with Cornell Law School Transnational Disputes Clinic, in the US, and the Global Strategic Litigation Council, a coalition of NGOs, filed the lawsuit Monday at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja.

The court is the top judicial body for the Economic Community of West African States, a regional bloc of 12 countries.