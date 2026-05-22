Ayanna Pressley urges support for HR40 after Trump's DOJ announces "white reparations" fund

Washington DC - Representative Ayanna Pressley is once again demanding action on reparations for Black Americans after the Trump administration announced a fund to compensate prosecuted MAGA loyalists.

Representative Ayanna Pressley is calling for support for a federal reparations commission for Black Americans after the Trump administration announced its "Anti-Weaponization Fund." © LEIGH VOGEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"If you're as outraged as I am about Trump's violent white grievance fund, channel your outrage into action," Pressley posted on X.

Pressley urged supporters to call their members of Congress telling them to back HR 40, a bill that would establish a federal reparations commission to address the ongoing harms of enslavement and racial discrimination.

The Massachusetts Democrat reintroduced the legislation, long championed by the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, in the US House earlier this year.

Pressley's latest call for support came after the Justice Department announced a $1.776-billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" to compensate people who claim they were harmed by the Biden administration's "weaponization" of the legal system. This includes individuals who were prosecuted over their participation in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

In a video message, the congresswoman slammed the proposal as a "slush fund" for "white reparations."

"People are outraged, but you know, I need you to channel that outrage. Don't just make a post. Lobby your member of Congress to support HR 40 'cause Black folks are long overdue for reparations," Pressley said.

"We never got our 40 acres and a mule. We labored for 400 years without getting paid. Every bit of prosperity this country enjoys was built on our back."