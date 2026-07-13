Church of England stresses "moral imperative" of reparations for slavery

London, UK - The Church of England has insisted it has a "moral imperative" to address its historic links to trans-Atlantic enslavement as it plans to extend £100 million ($114 million) for reparations .

Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally had been urged by some UK politicians to stop the Church of England reparations fund. © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Church Commissioners – who are responsible for the management of the Church of England’s investment portfolio – said they remain "outraged" by the past links and the continued impact on people now.

The plan, which had proposed applying to the Charity Commission to register a "fund for healing, repair and justice," is currently subject to a legal challenge, documents published ahead of the Church of England’s General Synod stated.

A group of lawmakers and members of the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British parliament, in December wrote to then-incoming Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally urging her to stop the fund, arguing the endowment by law is supposed to be used to support parish ministry, maintain church buildings, and care for the Church’s historic records.

The announcement of the £100 million fund in 2023 was a specific response to what the group described as a "historic pool of capital tainted by its involvement in African chattel enslavement."

Known as Queen Anne’s Bounty – a fund used to supplement the income of poor clergy, it invested significantly in the South Sea Company, which trafficked and enslaved African people in the 18th century.

The fund also received numerous donations, many of which the church has said were likely to have come from people linked to, or who profited from, slavery and plantations.

In 2024, a report by an independent oversight group set a £1 billion target for the investment fund, deeming the initial fund and its nine-year timeframe too small and slow – saying the £100 million was "insufficient" to counter the "historic and enduring greed, cynicism and hate with penitence, hope and love."

It said: "The sum of £100 million is very small compared to the scale of racial disadvantage originating in African chattel enslavement."

The group said the Church Commissioners had "embraced a target of £1 billion for a broader healing, repair and justice initiative with the fund at its centre."