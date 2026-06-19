New Jersey lawmakers introduce reparations legislation ahead of Juneteenth

Newark, New Jersey - Ahead of Juneteenth, New Jersey lawmakers have proposed legislation that would apologize and commit to reparations for the harms of slavery and racial discrimination in the state.

Demonstrators pose for a photo during a Juneteenth reparations rally at Newark City Hall on June 17, 2022. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

New Jersey State Senator Angela McKnight and Assemblymember Verlina Reynolds-Jackson this week introduced The Truth, Reconciliation and Repair Act (A5253/S4459) to acknowledge and "take active accountability to repair" the impacts of human rights violations against Black residents, from the enslavement era through the present day.

The bill calls for a meaningful apology for the state's legacy of enslavement and ongoing harms, deeming a 2008 measure "insufficient" for its lack of "necessary corresponding accountability."

"We have the data, and this legislation helps us finish what we started back in 2008," Reynolds-Jackson said in a press conference on Thursday.

Dubbed the "slave state of the North," New Jersey was the last Northern state to abolish slavery in 1866. Today, the effects still impact Black communities, creating some of the worst racial inequities in the nation.

Lawmakers and advocates on Thursday highlighted the persistence of these inequities as well as new threats to education on Black history.

"We're living today in modern-day slavery," McKnight said, pointing to gross racial disparities in incarceration, maternal mortality, and reading rates.

"We need to teach our children – we need to teach all children and adults – about slavery. We need to teach them about Black history," she insisted.