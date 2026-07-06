UN chief warns that AI use is veering out of control: "We cannot vibe-code the future of humanity"

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations chief called Monday for a global governance system to shape artificial intelligence for the good of humanity, warning against allowing the technology to "vibe-code" our future itself.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers the opening speech of the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva on Monday. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

With AI advancing at "runaway speed," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned that "an experiment is being run on our own societies, without a plan and without consent."

"That is not sustainable," he insisted, speaking in Geneva at the opening of the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

The two-day event is bringing together more than 4,000 participants, representing governments, tech companies, academia and civil society, to launch an inclusive discussion on how best to harness a technology that is already rapidly transforming our world.

"The question is whether we will shape this transformation together, or let it shape us," Guterres told the gathering.

He warned that AI systems were "no longer tools awaiting instruction."

"They are writing code, acting online, and making choices with less and less human oversight," he said.

"Our institutions were built to govern machines that follow commands. They are not ready for machines that decide."

Guterres voiced concern about how AI was obscuring what is true and false.

He also warned there was a growing tendency to leave important tasks up to the technology and blindly trust the results.