UN rights head warns against use of robot weapons: "Creating a new circle of hell"

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations rights chief on Monday called on countries to urgently regulate autonomous weapons systems to ensure they do not unleash widespread atrocity crimes.

French soldiers monitor an FPV drone during a dynamic demonstration of military equipment at the Eurosatory defence and security trade show at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, a northeastern suburb of Paris, on Sunday. © KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Volker Turk cautioned that the dangers long warned about in connection with autonomous weapons were rapidly materializing.

"We are seeing a global shift in how war is waged," he said.

"The UN has warned for many years against the development of lethal autonomous weapons. This reality is now upon us."

He pointed to the rapidly escalating use of drones in warfare, "creating a new circle of hell" in places like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gaza, Israel, Lebanon, and Myanmar.

In Ukraine, he highlighted how "relentless drone attacks have caused mass casualties and terrorized civilians."

And in Sudan, he said his office had documented that drone strikes had killed more than 1,000 civilians between January and May this year, while long-range drones had also destroyed aid convoys and vital energy infrastructure.

And with the rapid advances in artificial intelligence, experts have increasingly been sounding the alarm that humans could lose control of such weapons.

The UN rights chief said "the prospect of billion-dollar, AI-enabled weapons, brought down by billion-dollar, AI-enabled defensive shields, exposes the horror, emptiness, and futility of war.

"Autonomous weapons cannot become a license for atrocity crimes."

Discussions have been running for a decade around a possible future treaty regulating the use of automated weapons, often referred to as killer robots.

Countries are due to decide later this year whether to launch full-on treaty negotiations.

Turk called on the international community to act to rein in the danger.