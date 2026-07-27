US envoy furiously storms out of UN meeting after France compares America to North Korea: "Politicized drivel!"

New York, New York - The US walked out of a UN Security Council meeting Monday when France's ambassador took the floor, protesting French comments comparing the US to North Korea and other authoritarian states regarding votes on human rights.

The United Nations Security Council holds an emergency meeting on the Ukraine-Russia war at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday. © LEONARDO MUNOZ / AFP

Dan Negrea, an alternate representative to the General Assembly and a senior US delegation official, slammed what he called "disingenuous grandstanding" by Paris.

"There is a member of this council that will feign moral outrage and pretend to lecture the rest of us about every topic, whether it's about the very conflict we're discussing yet again today, or even those unrelated to international peace and security, like human rights," Negrea said.

"That is why we walked out during France's intervention" at the meeting, which focused on the war in Ukraine.

Such a walkout from the Security Council, the UN's highest decision-making body where both France and the US are veto-wielding permanent members, is very rare.

On Friday, the US was one of 10 countries to vote in the General Assembly against extending Volker Turk's term as UN high commissioner for human rights, joining the ranks of North Korea, Russia, and Nicaragua, among others.

"The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore," France's mission to the United Nations in Geneva posted in English after Friday's vote.

"Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it."

In his remarks Monday, Negrea said: "I remind them that it is the US that remains the beacon of liberty for the world. As such, we will not be affording them the benefit of listening to their politicized drivel."