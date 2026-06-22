Alan Greenspan, former Federal Reserve chair, has died

Washington DC - Alan Greenspan, the longtime US Federal Reserve chief who presided over an unprecedented American economic expansion but was later faulted for failing to rein in financial markets before the 2008 global crisis, died Monday.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan speaks at a Brookings Institution forum on "Achieving Strong Economic Growth" in Washington DC on April 8, 2015. © REUTERS

"Alan passed away at our home this morning at the age of 100 from complications of Parkinson's disease," his wife Andrea Mitchell, a veteran correspondent with NBC News, said in a statement published by the network.

"He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes," she added.

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