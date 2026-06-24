Alan Wilson thanks Trump after winning South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary runoff
Columbia, South Carolina - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson won a Tuesday runoff election to become the state's Republican nominee for governor.
Wilson handily won the runoff with 68.6% of the vote to Lt. Governor Pamela Evette's 31.4%, per the Associated Press.
Evette had the highest number of votes in the Republican primary earlier this month and was the candidate initially backed by Donald Trump.
The president later said he endorsed both Evette and Wilson just days before the runoff.
The nominee – who has a "Trump Tough" page on his website – thanked Evette during an election night watch party, saying, "She is not my enemy. Her supporters are not our enemy. They're our kinsmen."
"I also want to give a shoutout to President Trump. I was honored to receive his endorsement," Wilson continued.
Wilson said if elected, he would establish a government audit initiative which he described as "South Carolina's version of DOGE" as well as prioritize infrastructure modernization and affordability.
Wilson will face off against Democratic nominee Jermaine Johnson in the general election on November 3. The state representative and former pro basketball player won his primary by a wide margin.
Cover photo: SEAN RAYFORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP