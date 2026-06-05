Americans are becoming less accepting of same-sex couples and trans community, poll finds
Washington DC - A recent poll found that Americans' acceptance of same-sex relationships and the transgender community has begun to drop.
A recent Gallup poll – which surveyed 1,001 Americans from May 1 to 17 – found that 65% believe same-sex marriage should be legal, but it is a notable drop from similar polls in 2022 and 2023, where support was at 71%.
The poll also found that 62% of Americans believe gay and lesbian relationships are "morally acceptable" – the lowest number recorded in the last decade – and only 4 in 10 Americans believe the same about trans individuals.
Gallup noted that Republicans are "largely responsible" for the shift, as Democrats and Independents have remained consistent, while only 37% of Republicans say same-sex marriage should be legal.
In recent years, Republicans have aggressively targeted the LGBTQ+ community. President Donald Trump has made targeting "wokeness" – which includes things like celebrating Pride month in June – and the trans community a focus of his second term in office, and has made a habit of shamelessly disparaging both communities.
This has emboldened some – on Wednesday, Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles faced heavy backlash for sharing an X post declaring "homosexuality has no place in America," and wished everyone a "Happy Nuclear Family Month."
Ogles later claimed a staffer wrote the "stupid" post while he was "working on the farm," and assured everyone the staffer had been properly "reprimanded."
Cover photo: TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP