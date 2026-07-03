British archivist stumbles upon "vanishingly rare" Declaration of Independence copy

London, UK - A volunteer archivist who stumbled upon a "vanishingly rare" copy of the Declaration of Independence , the only one of its kind outside the US, said he had to keep the discovery a secret from his friends and family.

A volunteer archivist in the UK discovered an extremely rare copy of the Declaration of Independence. © IMAGO / Cavan Images

Michael Scurr, a retired insurance broker, happened upon the founding document of the US on a "boring, old Thursday morning" while volunteering at the National Archives, in Kew, west London.

The document, which had been stashed away in the state’s archive for centuries, is an extremely rare 1776 printing from Exeter, New Hampshire, one of only 11 copies of that kind in the world.

Scurr, who has volunteered at the National Archives for 11 years, found the document while combing through old captains' papers in May.

"I started reading a particular letter, which seemed to have an awful lot of enclosures, and I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be here all morning with this letter,'" he told the Press Association.

"But I do have to read everything to make sure that I pick up everything that’s important and relevant."

"After several of the enclosures, I came across this document, unfolded it, and it had in big letters on the top: Declaration."

"This is not something that I’d ever come across, and I thought, well, this is really exciting."

"So, I called across to my boss, Bruno, and said, I think you should come and have a look at this."