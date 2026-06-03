California counts votes as contenders battle for two top spots in gubernatorial primary

Sacramento, California - Votes were being counted in California 's gubernatorial primary Tuesday, with three men locked in a tight race for two run-off spots, as officials in Los Angeles began tallying ballots for mayor of the second biggest city in the US.

From l. to r.: Democrat Tom Steyer, Republican Steve Hilton, and Democrat Xavier Becerra are competing to reach the general election for governor of California. © Collage: MINH CONNORS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP & APU GOMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The state's so-called "jungle primary" pits all comers in one mega-poll. The top two vote-getters – regardless of party – advance to the November general election to replace term-limited Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Xavier Becerra, a career politician who served as former president Joe Biden's health secretary, was in the box seat as the early numbers rolled in.

Duking it out for second place are Democrat Tom Steyer and Steve Hilton, a Republican backed by President Donald Trump.

Hilton, a former British political strategist, has campaigned on blaming Democrats for the state's deep-rooted housing, affordability, and homelessness problems.

Nancy Gillette said she had voted for the erstwhile Fox News commentator and was angry at the cost of living in California.

"There's no reason why our gas prices should be seven dollars a gallon," she told the New York Times.

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager, has spent more than $200 million of his own money on a campaign advocating for higher taxes on rich people and lower utility bills for California's squeezed middle class.

Voter Carly Boyajian told AFP she was backing him.

"Steyer's done a really good job at being very charismatic and talking about the things that matter to me," she said.

California is notoriously slow at counting ballots, and the results might not even start to take shape properly until Wednesday. Large amounts of postal voting might put that back even further.

Late-arriving ballots were expected to favor Democrats.