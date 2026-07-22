Colombia's new far-right government to join Trump's anti-cartel alliance

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombia will host an office belonging to President Donald Trump 's new "Shield of Americas" initiative, its new far-right president-elect announced on Tuesday.

Colombia's President-Elect Abelardo de la Espriella (r) confirmed that his government will host an office belonging to President Donald Trump's (l) Shield of the Americas initiative. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Jaime Saldarriaga

The world's largest cocaine producer, Colombia is currently not a member of Trump's anti-cartel alliance, which is made up of pro-US administrations across Latin America and headed by former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella confirmed in a post to X on Tuesday that his country will join the ranks of Trump-allied countries including Ecuador, Argentina, and El Salvador.

"The main headquarters of the 'Shield of the Americas' in Colombia will operate from the heart of Antioquia," De la Espriella confirmed in a post translated from Spanish. "Stand firm for the homeland!"

The millionaire lawyer will take office on August 7 and has pledged to crack down on armed groups, partly by forging military partnerships with the US and Israel. He confirmed that Colombia will host an alliance office in the city of Medellin.

De la Espriella called the city "the head of the snake of drug trafficking and organized crime."

Medellin was the former stronghold of late cocaine baron Pablo Escobar and as a result became one of the most violent cities in the world in the 1980s and 1990s.

De la Espriella won the presidential runoff by less than a percentage point in June, and has vowed to dismantle his predecessor's strategy of negotiating with organized crime groups.

Ecuador confirmed on Tuesday it will launch military operations against organized crime alongside Colombia "from the very first day" of De la Espriella's term.