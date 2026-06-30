Colorado Democrats rejected in congressional redistricting efforts

Denver, Colorado - The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday to reject efforts from Democrats to redraw the state's congressional district maps.

On Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court rejected an attempt from Democrats to redraw congressional maps, arguing it violated the state's constitution. © Chet Strange / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, the court rejected three proposed ballot measures that sought to grant Democrats, who currently hold four congressional seats, the opportunity to win seven of the state's eight seats ahead of the 2028 elections and beyond.

In three separate opinions, the court argued the proposed measures – which have been led by a group called Coloradans for a Level Playing Field – violated the "single subject requirement" within the state's constitution.

"Changing the constitutionally mandated frequency of redistricting - however temporary the change - is not merely a mechanism to administer the new congressional district map," Chief Justice Monica Marquez wrote in one decision.

"Instead, it represents a seismic shift to Colorado's longstanding redistricting process enshrined in the state constitution," she added.

Last year, Texas became the first to pull off the controversial move of redrawing its maps to give Republicans an advantage, and several Republican-led states followed. Democrats have since responded by launching similar efforts in blue states.

President Donald Trump has been urging his MAGA allies to implement anything they can to give Republicans an advantage ahead of the midterm elections in November.