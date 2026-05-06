Democrat Chedrick Greene wins Michigan state Senate special election

Democrat Chedrick Greene has been elected to represent District 35 in the Michigan state Senate. © Screenshot/Facebook/Chedrick Greene for State Senate

Greene got nearly 60% of the vote to represent Michigan's Senate District 35.

The seat was left vacant after Kristen McDonald Rivet was elected to the US House in 2024.

Greene handily defeated Republican Jason Tunney, who had around 40% of the vote. Libertarian candidate Ali Sledz received less than 2% of the vote.

"OORAH! WE WON! We delivered this decisive victory by listening and speaking to the things keeping everyday people up at night – worries about affordability, safety, and freedom," the former US Marine and Saginaw fire captain posted on X on Tuesday.

"I am honored to have earned the trust of so many voters across #SD35. And I am excited to go to Lansing to fight for every policy and dollar that helps hardworking men and women build better lives here in Bay, Midland, and Saginaw counties and sets our kids up for brighter futures."

Greene's win means Democrats will retain their narrow control of the Michigan state Senate through the end of the calendar year.