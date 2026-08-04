Democrats scramble for help as Republicans continue to dominate funding

Washington DC - The Democratic Party is reportedly preparing to employ new methods of fundraising as they continue to trail far behind Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin recently told members he was planning a new committee to help boost the party's fundraising figures ahead of the midterms. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin told members on a private call Monday that he's putting together a special committee of big-name fundraisers to help bring more "financial firepower" to the DNC.

While Martin didn't share details on the plans or a potential launch date, he did acknowledge on the call that "we need more resources" and promised he was "ratcheting up" his efforts to achieve that goal.

His messaging appeared to resonate, as one member said they and others were "thrilled he's stepping up and getting help where he needs it," while another said he sounded "clear-eyed" and not "panicked at all."

Since he was appointed to head the DNC last February, Martin has faced heavy criticism over his leadership, particularly regarding the party's poor fundraising performance.

Politico reports that while the DNC is currently over $2 million in debt, the Republican National Committee currently boasts over $128 million.

Those figures come amid Democrats' ongoing battle to take back the majority that Republicans hold in the House and Senate.