Harvard announces controversial new measures to tackle grade inflation

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Harvard announced Wednesday it will limit how many top marks professors can give undergraduate students in a move to fight grade inflation.

People take photos by the entrance to Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on June 29, 2023. © JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP

Some people worry that an A in higher education, meant to reward outstanding work, loses meaning if most students get one as a matter of course.

With this kind of inflation, A grades say less to employers and graduate school admissions officers as indicators that a student is an appealing prospect, critics say.

The new grading system – voted on by professors in recent days and announced Wednesday – works like this: in a given course a teacher can award an A to no more than 20% of the students, with an allowance for up to four extra A's.

There is no limit to scores of A minus or lower in the new system, which is scheduled to take effect in the academic year starting in the autumn of 2027, Harvard said.

Faculty members voted 458 to 201 to use the new grading scheme.

In the 2024-2025 academic year, about two thirds of the grades handed out to undergraduates at Harvard were A's, according to the student handbook.

This new system will bring that ratio down to 2010 levels, when a third of grades were A's, the Harvard Gazette student newspaper reported.