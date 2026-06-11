House of Representatives rejects extension of key spy powers with hours until expiration

Washington DC - The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a short-term extension of a major warrantless surveillance program, leaving one of Washington's most powerful intelligence tools on course to expire within hours.

The US Capitol building is seen on March 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. © HEATHER DIEHL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The failed vote on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act came after Democrats – and some Republicans – balked at renewing the authority amid a wider fight over President Donald Trump's plan to install close ally Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence (DNI).

The program allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign targets overseas without a warrant, and officials say it is central to counterterrorism and other national security work.

Supporters warn that a lapse would plunge intelligence agencies and telecommunications companies into legal uncertainty, potentially depriving the government of a tool credited with helping thwart terror plots and supplying a large share of the president's daily intelligence briefing.

But the vote collapsed amid anger over Pulte, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who has no background in national security and has been accused by Democrats of using government databases to seek damaging information on Trump's political enemies.

Although the statute expires at midnight on Friday going into Saturday, surveillance programs operate under year-long certifications approved by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court – meaning existing surveillance authorizations could theoretically continue through March 2027.