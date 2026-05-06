Indiana primaries: Trump-backed Republicans win big against incumbents who rejected redistricting

Indianapolis, Indiana - Indiana voters hit the polls on Tuesday in primary elections for all of the state's nine congressional districts and a number of state offices.

Indiana voters hit the polls on Tuesday for primary elections in the wake of Donald Trump's failed redistricting push. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The elections came after Indiana declined to take up President Donald Trump's call for mid-cycle redistricting aimed at boosting Republicans' chances of retaining the US House in 2026.

Trump responded by endorsing a host of candidates challenging Republican state lawmakers who rejected redrawing the maps.

Those candidates were largely successful on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, Greg Goode was the only incumbent Republican state senator of seven who voted against redistricting to survive Tuesday's primaries.

Challengers Trevor De Vries, Tracey Powell, Blake Fiechter, Brian Schmutzler, and Michelle Davis all won their races against GOP incumbents.

Another race between Paula Copenhaver and incumbent Spencer Deery remains too close to call.

The contests saw an unprecedented flood of spending hit the state, with at least $8.3 million dropped by allies of the president to unseat the incumbent state senators.