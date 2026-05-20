Keisha Lance Bottoms scores huge victory in Georgia governor's race as Republicans head to runoff
Atlanta, Georgia - On Tuesday, Georgians cast their votes in the state's primary elections, in which Democrats walked away with a huge win while Republican candidates are headed to a runoff.
Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms swept the competition, winning her primary race for governor with 56.22% of the vote. Jason Esteves followed far behind in second with 18.66%.
Republicans, on the other hand, had a much tighter race – while gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones came out on top with 38.36% of the vote, it wasn't enough to beat out Rick Jackson, who won 32.53% of the vote.
The results locked out incumbent Brad Raffensperger, who came in at 3rd with 15%, and have forced the two candidates to head to a runoff scheduled for June 14.
The Georgia race has been receiving national attention as the state, once considered a Republican stronghold, has become a swing state in recent years.
President Donald Trump, who was elected by Georgia twice, has claimed without evidence that the state is rife with voter fraud, which caused him to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
The president recently had the Department of Justice seize thousands of voter ballots from Fulton County as he continues to call for Democrats to face prosecution.
Cover photo: Collage: Brandon Bell & Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP