Nebraska primaries: Cindy Burbank wins Democratic Senate primary – with plans to step aside

Omaha, Nebraska - Democratic candidate Cindy Burbank won her Democratic primary for US Senate in Nebraska on Tuesday – with plans to drop out of the race.

Cindy Burbank easily won the Democratic primary for US Senate in Nebraska on Tuesday. © cindyburbank.com

Burbank handily won her primary race on Tuesday, bringing in 92% of the vote.

The retired pharmacy technician entered the race with the backing of the Nebraska Democratic Party after it initially chose not to support a primary candidate and instead endorse independent Dan Osborn.

Osborn previously ran a competitive but unsuccessful independent race for Senate in 2024. Democratic leaders in the state believe he has the best shot of ousting Republican incumbent Pete Ricketts in this year's general election contest.

But then pastor William Forbes – who is accused of being a Republican "plant" – entered the Democratic primary race, at which point Burbank stepped up to the plate.

The Nebraska Democratic Party posted on X, "Pete Ricketts' plant in the US Senate has wilted away. Congratulations to Cindy Burbank for advancing past the Primary Election with an overwhelming victory over fake Democrat, William Forbes."

After her win, Burbank is still expected to step aside to make way for Osborn.

"I don't wanna split the ballot," Burbank wrote in a text message to the New York Times. "I have no expectations of being able to win in November."