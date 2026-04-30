Partial government shutdown nears end as House votes on funding

Washington DC - Congress on Thursday approved funding for most of the Department of Homeland Security, ending a record-breaking partial government shutdown that has disrupted critical agencies for more than two months.

The partial government shutdown is nearing its end after more than two months. © REUTERS

The House approved the measure, already passed by the Senate, sending it to President Donald Trump for signature. It will fund key DHS agencies through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

It does not include new money for immigration and border enforcement, leaving unresolved the political dispute that triggered the shutdown.

The House cleared the bill by voice vote just hours before a critical deadline, after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned that emergency funds used to cover salaries would soon run dry.

The department has been partially shuttered since February 14, making it the longest funding lapse of its kind, at 75 days.

Under the legislation, agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Secret Service will resume normal funding.

But Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol – at the center of a bitter partisan fight – are excluded from the deal.