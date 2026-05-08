Pentagon releases first batch of UFO files: "It's time the American people see it for themselves"

Washington DC - The Pentagon on Friday released a first batch of secret files documenting reported sightings of unidentified flying objects – some dating back to the 1940s – fanning speculation over whether alien life exists.

The Pentagon on Friday released a first batch of secret files documenting reported sightings of unidentified flying objects, fanning speculation over whether alien life exists (stock image.) © Unsplash/Ai Takeda

Reports of flying saucers and discs, and a sighting of a Lord of the Rings glowing orange orb, are among incidents in the files, which are from the FBI, State Department, and NASA, in addition to the Pentagon.

Interest in UFOs has been renewed in recent years as the US government investigated numerous reports of seemingly supernatural aircraft, amid worries that adversaries could be testing highly advanced technologies.

"These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation – and it's time the American people see it for themselves," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement.

President Donald Trump hailed the release, posting: "Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?'"

More than 160 files were released on the website of the Defense Department, which officially refers to UFOs as "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena," or UAPs.

One file – from December 1947 – contains a series of reports on "flying discs."

"Continued and recent reports from qualified observers concerning this phenomenon still makes this matter one of concern to Headquarters, Air Material Command," a document in the file said.

An Air Force intelligence report – marked "top secret" – from November of the following year features information on reported sightings of "unidentified aircraft" and "flying saucers."

"For some time we have been concerned by the recurring reports on flying saucers," a document in that file said.