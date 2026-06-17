Pentagon restores name of US Pacific Command

Arlington, Virginia - The Pentagon is restoring the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command to the US Pacific Command, it said on Tuesday, reversing a 2018 decision.

US Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a reconnaissance and surveillance rehearsal mission, part of a simulated amphibious assault exercise, in Diego Garcia, Chagos Islands, on March 24, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The renaming will not change the command's area of responsibility, which stretches from the western part of India to America's Pacific coastline, the Department of War said in a statement.

Its "fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theater alongside regional allies and partners" also remain unchanged, it added.

The name change "honors the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific," the department said, without giving additional details.

The US Pacific Command was established by former President Harry Truman after World War II.

It operated under that name for over 70 years before being renamed as the US Indo-Pacific Command in 2018, in a nod to the growing importance of the Indian Ocean in US strategic thinking.