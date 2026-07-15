Republicans unveil $95 billion spending push ahead of critical midterm elections

Washington DC - House Republicans unveiled a $95 billion spending framework Wednesday, launching their final major push to pass defense, farm, and voting restriction measures before midterm elections that could cost them control of Congress.

House Republicans have pitched a spending framework that would provide $73 million to the military and intelligence agencies. © Finn Gomez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The plan would provide $73 billion for the military and intelligence agencies, including funding tied to the war with Iran, along with $12 billion in aid for farmers hurt by President Donald Trump's trade war.

It would also direct $10 billion toward election-related grants, as Republicans try to revive parts of Trump's SAVE America Act, a voting restrictions bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo identification at polling places.

The House has passed a different version of the SAVE Act separately, but it has stalled in the Senate, where some Republicans have warned that it lacks support and may not qualify for the fast-track budget process party leaders hope to use.

That process allows certain tax and spending bills to pass the 100-member Senate by a simple majority, avoiding the higher, 60-vote threshold usually needed to overcome Democratic opposition.

The budget resolution released Wednesday is only a framework. If adopted by the House and Senate, it would allow Republicans to assemble a fuller bill later this summer and try to pass it without Democratic votes.

House Republican leaders want to pass the framework next week before lawmakers leave Washington for a long summer break, leaving only a narrow window to complete the package before November.

But the plan faces resistance from fiscal conservatives inside the party because it does not pair the new spending with cuts elsewhere.