Senate Republicans edge out Democrats with late-night vote to advance ICE funding plan

Washington DC - Senate Republicans have begun moving to get the Department of Homeland Security reopened and continue funding President Donald Trump 's aggressive immigration agenda.

Early Thursday morning, Senate Republicans voted to advance a budget plan forward that seeks to reopen the Department of Homeland Security. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to AP News, the Senate voted 50-48 shortly after 3 AM ET on Thursday to adopt a resolution to further fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol – agencies operated under DHS that the president has used to enact immigration raids across the country.

DHS has been shut down since February as Democrats and Republicans have failed to reach an agreement on the budget.

The GOP has been pushing for more funding, while Democrats demanded policy changes, most notably broader oversight of policing tactics after immigration agents killed two US citizens in Minnesota earlier this year.

Republicans are now going through the long and complicated process of budget reconciliation that would allow them to force their measures through by bypassing filibuster rules – which usually requires 60 votes – to only require a majority.

"We have a multistep process ahead of us, but at the end Republicans will have helped ensure that America’s borders are secure and prevented Democrats from defunding these important agencies," Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune said.

Democrats have also been proposing amendments to lower health care expenses and other costs as a counter to Republicans' immigration messaging.

