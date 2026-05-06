Senate Republicans push to spend $1 billion on Secret Service and Trump's ballroom

Washington DC - Senate Republicans want to spend about $1 billion to help fund the Secret Service and security for President Donald Trump 's lavish White House ballroom project.

Senate Republicans are looking to send the Secret Service $1 billion to help fund security for President Trump's new ballroom. © AFP/Al Drago/Getty Images

The huge funding boost would come as part of a GOP-led $70 billion funding package meant primarily for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

Specifically, the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees want to provide ICE with $38 billion and CBP with $26 billion in additional spending.

According to a new Republican proposal, the $1 billion boost will be used "for the purposes of security adjustments and upgrades, including within the perimeter fence of the White House Compound."

It will "support enhancements by the United States Secret Service relating to the East Wing Modernization Project [the ballroom], including above-ground and below-ground security features."

The proposal stipulates that "none of the funds made available… may be used for non-security elements" of the ballroom project.

Since a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner nearly two weeks ago, Trump and his administration have used the incident to increasingly backtrack on promises that no taxpayer money would be used on the ballroom.