State Department's arrest of Soleimani relatives called into question by shocking report

Washington DC - The State Department recently bragged about detaining two Iranian women they claimed were relatives of Qasem Soleimani, but it turns out their intel was far from the truth.

Two women were detained by ICE after the State Department was reportedly given false intel that they were related to Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. © Oliver Contreras / AFP

Earlier this month, the department shared a statement announcing that the niece and grandniece of the late Iranian military commander, who was assassinated by a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump in 2020, had been arrested by federal agents after Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated their permanent resident status.

But Drop Site recently reviewed Iranian birth records, identification papers, a family will, and other personal documents related to the women, and found "no connection whatsoever to [Soleimani] or his extended family."

The accusations came after far-right political influencer and MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer shared posts on X back in March claiming to have reported a woman she claimed was related to Soleimani to Rubio for deportation.

On April 3, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, Sarina Hosseiny, were arrested by ICE agents outside of their Los Angeles home and sent to a South Texas ICE Processing Center.