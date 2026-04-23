State Department's arrest of Soleimani relatives called into question by shocking report
Washington DC - The State Department recently bragged about detaining two Iranian women they claimed were relatives of Qasem Soleimani, but it turns out their intel was far from the truth.
Earlier this month, the department shared a statement announcing that the niece and grandniece of the late Iranian military commander, who was assassinated by a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump in 2020, had been arrested by federal agents after Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated their permanent resident status.
But Drop Site recently reviewed Iranian birth records, identification papers, a family will, and other personal documents related to the women, and found "no connection whatsoever to [Soleimani] or his extended family."
The accusations came after far-right political influencer and MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer shared posts on X back in March claiming to have reported a woman she claimed was related to Soleimani to Rubio for deportation.
On April 3, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, Sarina Hosseiny, were arrested by ICE agents outside of their Los Angeles home and sent to a South Texas ICE Processing Center.
Iranian women arrested by ICE are related to Soleimani
The false intel from Loomer has also led to dire implications for the women, as Hamideh reportedly suffers from autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Sarina claims her mother has been "denied the treatment she needs" while detained at the facility, and she is "regularly in and out of consciousness, with dangerously low hemoglobin levels."
Despite reporting of the mistaken identity, the Trump administration has remained quiet since the arrest of the two women.
In a statement to Drop Site, the State Department stood by Rubio's decision and added that if the outlet is "aware of anti-American green card holders with ties to terrorists presently in the United States, we would gladly investigate those individuals for possible termination of legal status and deportation."
Cover photo: Oliver Contreras / AFP