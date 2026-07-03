Statue of Liberty gets dazzling techno makeover for America's 250th anniversary

New York, New York - Techno music and lasers brought the Statue of Liberty to life as a light show at the iconic monument will be broadcast Friday to mark the US ' 250th anniversary.

New York's Statue of Liberty is getting a techno makeover to honor America's 250th birthday this weekend. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 15-minute spectacle will be shown on ABC as an initiative of France, which gifted the monument to the US in 1886 in celebration of American independence.

French consul general in New York, Cedrik Fouriscot, told AFP the elaborate performance demonstrated the "importance of alliances."

"When France and the United States stand together and create things together, like the Statue of Liberty or like this show, it can become unforgettable," Fouriscot said.

The Statue of Liberty, the copper-clad sculpture of a robed and crowned woman holding a torch above her head, sits in New York's harbor and draws millions of visitors each year.

The event, funded by corporate sponsorships, took place late Wednesday in front of some 250 guests, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

Michael Canitrot, a French DJ and producer who created the show, said the landmark's remote location on Liberty Island had complicated logistics.