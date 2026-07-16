Trump administration approves $2 billion weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

Washington DC - The Trump administration on Wednesday announced it has approved the sale of a little less than $2 billion in weapons to help bolster Saudi Arabia's air defenses amid an escalating Mideast war.

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced it approved about $2 billion in weapon sales. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region," the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Among the weapons the Gulf kingdom seeks are up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and their warheads, which the US Navy's website describes as "an inexpensive way to destroy targets while limiting collateral damage in close combat."

The principal contractor will be BAE Systems in Nashua, New Jersey, the State Department, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, said. In total, the sale will be worth an estimated $1.96 billion.

"The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia's capability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defense, and improving interoperability with US forces, and other regional and NATO forces."

The move comes as Saudi Arabia appears to be on the brink of renewed war with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis after they fired missiles at an airport in the southern Saudi city of Abha on Monday.

The Houthi attack came after the Yemeni government hit Sanaa airport to divert a flight returning from the Iranian supreme leader's funeral with a Houthi delegation on board. The Houthis blamed Riyadh for the attack.