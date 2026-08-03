Trump sets White House meeting with top AI execs amid push for government regulation

Washington DC - The White House will host a meeting Tuesday with AI executives to discuss a new voluntary system of government review of the technology's most powerful models, an administration official said.

The Trump administration will host top AI execs at the White House this week. © MARTIN LELIEVRE / AFP

The official did not specify who will attend the discussions on the new regulatory regime outlined in an executive order that President Donald Trump signed on June 2.

The central provision of this framework allows companies such as OpenAI, Google or Anthropic to give the government access to their most powerful models for up to 30 days before planned release to the general public.

The order was triggered by concerns over Anthropic's Mythos model, which the AI startup initially refused to release publicly due to its ability to expose vulnerabilities in computer systems, including those of banks, governments and hospitals.

Mythos was eventually released, albeit with restrictions on its use.

But in June, the Commerce Department ordered Anthropic to suspend all foreign access to its Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, citing national security concerns linked to a reported jailbreak – users successfully blowing past guardrails designed to contain them.

The company was forced to take both models offline entirely for more than two weeks before access was gradually restored.