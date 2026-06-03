Trump's trade representative proposes new tariffs on dozens of economies over forced labor allegations

Washington DC - The US Trade Representative on Tuesday proposed new duties targeting 60 economies for alleged failures to act against forced labor, as the Trump administration seeks to rebuild its tariff agenda following legal setbacks.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has proposed new tariffs on 60 economies over alleged failures to act against forced labor. © KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The proposed tariffs range from 10% to 12.5%, according to a government filing, and they will undergo a public comment period before a final decision is made.

The move comes months after Washington launched investigations into trading partners including China, the European Union, and Japan.

The probes looked into whether they took action against the import of goods made with forced labor, and if this impacted US commerce.

On Tuesday, the USTR said that 54 of the economies "failed to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition."

This group includes China, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Six other economies – Canada, Ecuador, the EU, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan – were deemed not to have effectively enforced such prohibitions.

"The failure of our most important trading partners to address the importation of goods made with forced labor is unacceptable," USTR Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

"This creates a dynamic where American workers are forced to compete globally on an unlevel playing field," he added.