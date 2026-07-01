University of Tennessee professor wins huge settlement after being fired over Charlie Kirk criticism

Knoxville, Tennessee - The University of Tennessee recently agreed to pay a large settlement to one of its professors who sued after being fired for criticizing late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The University of Tennessee recently agreed to pay a $1.9 million settlement to a professor they fired for criticizing Charlie Kirk after his death. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Knox News, the University of Tennessee System Board of Trustees on Monday approved a settlement of $1.9 million for former professor Tamar Shirinian.

Shirinian was fired on February 11 after she shared an X post following Kirk's assassination last year in which she argued "The world is better off without him in it" and described him as a "disgusting psychopath."

She later apologized for her remarks, stating they were "insensitive" and "uncharacteristic of me as a person."

In a letter regarding her firing, Chancellor Donde Plowman accused her of having "celebrated a gruesome murder" with her words and demeaning "the grief and loss" felt by his family and fans.

In a statement, Shirinian's attorney said they were "pleased that the parties reached a resolution" and said it "reflects the seriousness of the issues while allowing everyone to move forward."

"We wish the University nothing but success in the future," the attorney added.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a group focused on getting support from young conservatives at colleges across the country. He was seen as the driving force that inspired young white men to overwhelmingly back both of Donald Trump's campaigns for president.