US and Armenia pledge to move forward on corridor named after Trump

Yerevan, Armenia - The US pledged Tuesday to move forward with Armenia on a planned corridor connecting parts of rival Azerbaijan, during a lightning visit by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) met with his Armenian counterparty Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on Tuesday. © KAREN MINASYAN / AFP

Rubio, returning from a four-day trip to India, met his Armenian counterpart during a refuelling stop in the former Soviet republic, which has long been allied with Moscow but has sought closer relations with the West.

US President Donald Trump's administration has been working on a road-and-rail corridor initiative named after him – the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity – that would run through Armenia and connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, cut off from Armenian territory.

Rubio took another step in the TRIPP project with the Armenian foreign minister, Ararat Mirzoyan.

"This agreement marks the biggest step to date on making this historic route a reality, on advancing peace, and on increasing prosperity in Armenia and frankly in the region," Rubio said at a signing ceremony at the Yerevan airport.

The latest document, which was not released publicly, establishes details on a joint venture for the corridor and sets up an engineering survey, according to the State Department.

In January, the State Department laid out a framework in which Armenia would give the US a 74% share in a new "TRIPP Development Company" with an explicit promise to benefit US companies.

Armenia has been a historic ally of Russia, but looked on with anger after Moscow failed to prevent Azerbaijan from carrying out a lightning offensive in 2023 that took back the breakaway region of Karabakh.

Since then, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government has frozen Armenia's membership in the Russian-led CSTO military alliance and has expressed an interest in joining the European Union, to the Kremlin's displeasure.

Armenia has also walked a tightrope while the US and Israel waged war on neighboring Iran, which has long had cordial relations with Yerevan.

Armenia has reassured Iran that the TRIPP corridor would remain under its sovereignty and not that of the US.