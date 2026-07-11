Washington DC - The US government has issued the first-ever compensation payments to personnel affected by so-called "Havana Syndrome," the mysterious ailment reported by American diplomats in Cuba's capital.

A bicycle taxi decorated with a US flag passes in front of the Havana Capitol on July 11, 2026. © YAMIL LAGE / AFP

In a statement Friday, the Department of Defense said it is "prioritizing the care of affected personnel and has disbursed nearly $3 million in compensation, representing the first HAVANA Act payments made under any presidential administration."

Havana Syndrome was first publicly reported in 2016 when US diplomats on the communist island reported falling ill and hearing piercing sounds at night, sparking speculation of an attack by a foreign entity using an unspecified sonar weapon.

Other symptoms – including nose bleeds, headaches and vision problems – were later reported by embassy staff in China, Europe, and Washington DC.

In 2017, the US withdrew non-essential employees from its recently reopened embassy in Havana and expelled Cuban diplomats over the illnesses, speculating that microwave or other electronic warfare was responsible.

But in a sign of easing concerns along with policy priorities, President Joe Biden's administration in 2023 reopened the US immigration office in Havana that had been shuttered during the scare.

In early 2025, a US intelligence assessment said it was "very unlikely" that a foreign adversary was behind the symptoms.