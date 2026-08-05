Washington DC - The US has exhausted huge quantities of its military equipment and munitions, leaving its stockpiles "dangerously low" due to the war with Iran , multiple sources report.

In late July, US Marines transport a simulated casualty into a transport helicopter during military exercises in Hawaii. © AFP/Michelle Bir

According to numerous sources which spoke with CNN under the condition of anonymity, the US has exhausted nearly 80% of its interceptors for key air defense and missile systems.

Nearly four-fifths of the military's THAAD missile stock has been burned through since the US and Israel launched a war of aggression against Tehran in February.

Stockpiles of munitions have now reached the point where they are being described as "dangerously low" by US military commanders, sources report.

Countries allied with the US in the Gulf are reportedly raising concerns that depletion of key air defense stocks could endanger lives and infrastructure if they become unable to ward of Iranian attacks.

According to a Reuters report this week, the US has also now used "virtually all" of its accurate long-range, surface-to-air weapons.

The report particularly points to ATACMS and PrSM munitions, which are crucial because they can strike long-range targets accurately without putting US troops in danger.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell postured and boasted about the US' military capabilities in a statement to CNN, but provided no detailed response to the report.

"America's military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President's choosing," he said.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly vehemently denied that stockpiles were low, telling CNN that the military "has more than enough munitions, ammo, and stockpiles to serve all of President Trump's strategic goals."