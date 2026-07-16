US moves to globalize fight against the "transnational threat" of "far-left political terrorism"

Washington DC - The Trump administration is hosting an international ministerial meeting on Thursday aimed at globalizing the fight against the "far-left political terrorism" it claims is on the rise.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r) is leading an effort to crackdown on the far-left terrorism repeatedly warned of by President Donald Trump (l) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (m).
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r) is leading an effort to crackdown on the far-left terrorism repeatedly warned of by President Donald Trump (l) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (m).  © AFP/Saul Loeb

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host a summit of more than 60 delegations from Europe to Asia who will discuss the "Resurgence of Political Terrorism," particularly by the far-left.

"Far-left political terrorism is a real and transnational threat that has existed for decades but is now experiencing a resurgence," Rubio will say in opening remarks on Thursday, according to a senior State Department official.

Throughout the event, Rubio will seek to characterize left-wing terrorism as the result of "a unique evil rooted in a deep resentment towards civilization" that "metastasizes into different ideological formulations."

Trump admin. won't obstruct Venezuelan opposition leader's return, diplomat reveals
US politics Trump admin. won't obstruct Venezuelan opposition leader's return, diplomat reveals

"It is a revolt against civilization and those building or sustaining it," he'll reportedly say.

Data from a comprehensive 2025 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies shows that while there has been a slight uptick in left-wing attacks in the US, the far-right has been responsible for far more violence.

In 2020, for example, there were 30 terror attacks or plots in the US committed by right-wing groups, compared to only eight by the left and three by Islamic groups.

The Trump administration, however, has insisted the issue of left-wing political terrorism "has not really been addressed collectively in an effective way" and is a very real threat to the US.

In a statement, on Wednesday, the State Department warned of a "ideologically motivated strategy to destabilize free societies by violently targeting our political and economic systems."

"For too long… this threat has remained a blind spot in the international community's counterterrorism focus, underestimated and under-resourced, despite the danger it poses," the department said.

Cover photo: AFP/Saul Loeb

More on US politics: