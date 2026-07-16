US moves to globalize fight against the "transnational threat" of "far-left political terrorism"

Washington DC - The Trump administration is hosting an international ministerial meeting on Thursday aimed at globalizing the fight against the "far-left political terrorism" it claims is on the rise.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r) is leading an effort to crackdown on the far-left terrorism repeatedly warned of by President Donald Trump (l) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (m). © AFP/Saul Loeb

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host a summit of more than 60 delegations from Europe to Asia who will discuss the "Resurgence of Political Terrorism," particularly by the far-left.

"Far-left political terrorism is a real and transnational threat that has existed for decades but is now experiencing a resurgence," Rubio will say in opening remarks on Thursday, according to a senior State Department official.

Throughout the event, Rubio will seek to characterize left-wing terrorism as the result of "a unique evil rooted in a deep resentment towards civilization" that "metastasizes into different ideological formulations."

"It is a revolt against civilization and those building or sustaining it," he'll reportedly say.

Data from a comprehensive 2025 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies shows that while there has been a slight uptick in left-wing attacks in the US, the far-right has been responsible for far more violence.

In 2020, for example, there were 30 terror attacks or plots in the US committed by right-wing groups, compared to only eight by the left and three by Islamic groups.

The Trump administration, however, has insisted the issue of left-wing political terrorism "has not really been addressed collectively in an effective way" and is a very real threat to the US.

In a statement, on Wednesday, the State Department warned of a "ideologically motivated strategy to destabilize free societies by violently targeting our political and economic systems."