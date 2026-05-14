US pledges nearly $2 billion to UN as Trump slashes foreign aid

New York, New York - The US on Thursday pledged an additional $1.8 billion for UN humanitarian aid in 2026, after President Donald Trump slashed foreign assistance under his "America First" agenda.

The US will provide an extra $1.8 billion to the UN for humanitarian assistance after Trump's massive foreign aid cuts. © JUAN BARRETO / AFP

The additional payment brings the total US aid package for the United Nations this year to $3.8 billion – still far less than before Trump's return to the White House in January 2025.

"These funds will save more lives around the world, but also drive forward the reforms that we put in place for efficiency, accountability, and lasting impact," US ambassador Mike Waltz told reporters in New York.

The funding comes on top of $2 billion the US promised in December for humanitarian work in 18 countries, which it released in exchange for UN commitments to reforms.

Washington has accused UN aid programs of being inefficient and undermining American values by adhering to "radical social ideologies" related to diversity.

"We found that when the UN does what it does best, delivering humanitarian aid in remote, difficult locations, at scale with a reliable and affordable supply chain, it can and does succeed," Waltz said.

"It's only, then, when the organization strays from its core mission that it tends to not perform nearly as well as it should," he added.

Waltz also rejected narratives that the US has "walked away" from humanitarian aid as "absolutely false."