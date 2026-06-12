US to pull a third of fighter jets it provides to NATO for Europe, documents reveal

Washington DC - The Trump administration is looking to pull about a third of the fighter jets it provides to NATO for Europe's defense, according to two senior European officials.

The Trump administration will pull two thirds of the jets it provides to NATO for Europe, senior officials claimed. © AFP/Iakovos Hatzistavrou

In a written document sent to NATO allies early in June, which has been reviewed in-part by the New York Times (NYT), the US will accelerate its efforts to pull its assets out of Europe.

Specifically, the administration will reduce the number of F-16 and F-15E fighter jets within Europe from 150 to 100. Maritime reconnaissance aircraft will also be reduced from 26 to 15, along with all refueling jets.

The US will relocate its missile-launching submarine, as well as an aircraft carrier and multiple warships. Two groups of bombers assigned to Europe's defense are being relocated.

President Donald Trump's latest efforts to reduce US presence in Europe will limit NATO's ability to launch long-range strikes. Its surveillance operations will also be severely affected.

While the Pentagon refused to comment on the document, it referred the NYT to a statement its European Command issued on June 3.

"There has been an unhealthy co-dependence in the NATO Force Model on US forces," said European Command Air Force General Alexus G. Grynkewich in the statement.

"President Trump, Secretary Hegseth and others have been clear that this needs to change, and it will change. The potential reality of simultaneous conflict in multiple theaters demands it."

Speaking with the NYT, German lawmaker Anton Hofreiter said that the withdrawal of assets from Europe is not as important as Trump's indications that he is not willing to assist in the continent's defense.