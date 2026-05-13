West Virginia primaries: Democrat Rachel Fetty Anderson to challenge incumbent GOP Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Charleston, West Virginia - West Virginia voters hit the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's 2026 midterm primary elections.
Incumbent Senator Shelley Moore Capito won the Republican nomination for US Senate with 66.5% of the vote in a field of six candidates, per the Associated Press.
Capito, who was first elected to Congress' upper chamber in 2014, had Donald Trump's endorsement going into the election on Tuesday.
"Tonight, West Virginia Republicans sent a clear message that we are ready to continue delivering wins with America First policies through my strong leadership in the U.S. Senate," Capito said in a statement after her primary victory.
"Thank you to the West Virginians who made our victory tonight possible through your vote, your time, your efforts, and to President Trump for his confidence in me and endorsement."
Capito will take on Democratic nominee Rachel Fetty Anderson, who came out on top in a five-way race with 33.1% of the vote.
"We did it!" the former Morgantown deputy mayor told supporters on Tuesday. "We earned the opportunity to keep working for West Virginia's children and families. We earned the opportunity to stand up on behalf of our communities, for our water, land, our schools, fair wages, and the infrastructure we need to bring jobs and workers back to our state."
"None of this will be easy. This will be the fight of our lives. It takes courage and conviction to stand up to big data, big health care, big energy, Christian nationalists, and entrenched politicians."
More West Virginia primary results
Republican incumbent Carol Miller will go head to head with Democrat Vince George to represent West Virginia's House District 1 in Congress after both candidates won their primaries on Tuesday.
In House District 2, Republican incumbent Riley Moore won his uncontested primary. The Democratic race remained too close to call, with Ace Parsi at 39.7%, Stephanie Tomana at 37.9%, and Steven Wendelin at 22.4%, according to the Associated Press.
Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Amy Shuler Goodwin will compete against uncontested Republican Brian Hunt for mayor of the capital city of Charleston.
Cover photo: Collage: HEATHER DIEHL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Facebook/Shelley Fetty Anderson for U.S. Senate