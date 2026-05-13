West Virginia primaries: Democrat Rachel Fetty Anderson to challenge incumbent GOP Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Charleston, West Virginia - West Virginia voters hit the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's 2026 midterm primary elections .

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito (l.) will face a challenge from Democratic nominee Rachel Fetty Anderson in the general election in November. © Collage: HEATHER DIEHL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Facebook/Shelley Fetty Anderson for U.S. Senate

Incumbent Senator Shelley Moore Capito won the Republican nomination for US Senate with 66.5% of the vote in a field of six candidates, per the Associated Press.

Capito, who was first elected to Congress' upper chamber in 2014, had Donald Trump's endorsement going into the election on Tuesday.

"Tonight, West Virginia Republicans sent a clear message that we are ready to continue delivering wins with America First policies through my strong leadership in the U.S. Senate," Capito said in a statement after her primary victory.

"Thank you to the West Virginians who made our victory tonight possible through your vote, your time, your efforts, and to President Trump for his confidence in me and endorsement."

Capito will take on Democratic nominee Rachel Fetty Anderson, who came out on top in a five-way race with 33.1% of the vote.

"We did it!" the former Morgantown deputy mayor told supporters on Tuesday. "We earned the opportunity to keep working for West Virginia's children and families. We earned the opportunity to stand up on behalf of our communities, for our water, land, our schools, fair wages, and the infrastructure we need to bring jobs and workers back to our state."

"None of this will be easy. This will be the fight of our lives. It takes courage and conviction to stand up to big data, big health care, big energy, Christian nationalists, and entrenched politicians."