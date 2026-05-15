US scraps deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland after Germany extraction

Washington DC - The US has canceled the planned deployment of 4,000 soldiers to Poland , US officials said Friday, as Washington reorganizes its forces in Europe after announcing it would withdraw thousands of troops from Germany.

The order to cancel the deployment reportedly came from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's office. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The head of US European Command "received the instructions on the force reduction," General Christopher LaNeve, the acting chief of staff of the US Army, said during a congressional hearing when asked about the canceled deployment.

"I've worked with him in close consultation on what that force unit would be, and it... made the most sense for that brigade to not do its deployment in theater," LaNeve said, referring to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Some elements of the unit had already been sent overseas, and its equipment was in transit, according to the general, who said the order to cancel the deployment came from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's office.

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, testifying alongside LaNeve, said the deployment was scrapped "a couple days ago."

Republican Representative Don Bacon said Poland had not been informed in advance.

"They called me yesterday. They did not know; they were blindsided," Bacon said during the hearing, describing the canceled deployment as "reprehensible" and "an embarrassment to our country."