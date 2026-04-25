Californians to decide on voter ID requirements in upcoming referendum

Sacramento, California - California voters will decide this fall on whether residents will have to present legal identification in order to vote, the state's chief election official said Friday.

A person votes at a polling station at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena, California, on November 4, 2025. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The voter ID measure surpassed the threshold of 874,000 signatures required to qualify for a referendum, according to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

The issue, boosted by the state's Republican Party, will be put to a vote during California's midterm elections, to be held on November 3.

The most populous state is one of 15 that do not require voters to present ID when they cast their ballots. Voters must give identification when registering to vote, however.

On the national level, President Donald Trump has been pushing Republicans in Congress to pass a sweeping overhaul of voting rules – including requiring voter ID before the midterm elections, called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

The bill, which has already passed the House of Representatives, faces steep obstacles in the Senate, where Republicans lack the votes to overcome Democratic opposition.