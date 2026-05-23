Thousands evacuated around leaking California chemical tank amid explosion risk

Garden Grove, California - Tens of thousands of people were ordered to leave their homes in California on Friday after a huge chemical tank began to leak , sending toxic fumes over a heavily populated area and posing the risk of an explosion.

California residents on Friday were asked to evacuate after a tank containing thousands of gallons of toxic and volitile chemicals began to leak. © BLAKE FAGAN / AFP

The tank contained 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate – a volatile and flammable liquid used to make plastics – with firefighters warning the situation was serious.

"There are literally two options left," Incident Commander Craig Covey said.

"The tank fails and spills a total of about 6-7,000 gallons of very bad chemicals into the parking lot in that area, or, two, the tank goes into a thermal runaway and blows up, affecting the tanks around them that have fuel or chemicals in them as well," he continued.

"We are setting up these evacuations in preparation for these two options."

The incident unfolded in the Garden Grove area of Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles.

Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra said about 40,000 people were affected by the evacuation order, with several thousand refusing to leave their homes.

Aerial footage filmed by local TV stations showed jets of water being sprayed at the tank, which has a capacity of 34,000 gallons.

Covey said later Friday that efforts to cool the tank had been successful.

"It's down to a temperature around 61 degrees, with 50 being its happy place, so those efforts are succeeding," Covey said in a video update.

"Our group is going to do everything they can to come up with a third, a fourth, a fifth option," he added.