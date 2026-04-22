Texas gets green light to force schools to display Ten Commandments in class

New Orleans, Louisiana - A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas can enforce a law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Texas has been allowed to enforce a law requiring all schools to display the Biblical Ten Commandments in their classrooms. © IMAGO / Newscom World

The 120-page decision by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals came in response to the legal battle that sprang up after a Texas law, Senate Bill 10, required the scripture be posted in every classroom – which met legal challenges from families of diverse faiths with children in public schools.

The ruling filed in New Orleans Tuesday said the mandate to display the Biblical text does not create "an imposition on the consciences of Texas students or parents" and plaintiffs "failed to show that SB10 imposes a substantial burden on their free exercise rights."

Judges also ruled that SB10 was not in violation of the Establishment Clause of the US Constitution, the part of the First Amendment that prohibits the government from establishing a national religion or showing preference to one over another.

Texas school authorities, families, and the American Civil Liberties Union had challenged SB10 in court, saying children's religious beliefs were to be instilled by parents and faith communities, not public schools.

"We are extremely disappointed in today's decision. The Court's ruling goes against fundamental First Amendment principles and binding US Supreme Court authority," the ACLU wrote in a statement Tuesday.

"The First Amendment safeguards the separation of church and state, and the freedom of families to choose how, when and if to provide their children with religious instruction."