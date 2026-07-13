Conor McGregor vows return after "beyond dark" Holloway fight: "Gods plan"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Conor McGregor said Sunday his right knee was fine before he injured it on the first kick of his MMA showdown with Max Holloway on Saturday to end a five-year layoff. Despite being in a "beyond dark" space, the fighter vowed to make yet another comeback.

Conor McGregor stands in the ring after injuring his knee during his first kick of UFC 329 on July 11, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, during his return following a five-year layoff. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press

The Irish star, who lost in 69 seconds at UFC 329 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, vowed to make another comeback once he recovers from his latest setback.

McGregor injured himself when he planted his right leg to make a leaping roundhouse kick at the start of the bout, falling to the mat for the first of three times before the fight was stopped.

Holloway, who was crowned the winner, posted about the result on X on Sunday: "Not the outcome we wanted but Gods plan is always the right one. Thank you Conor for fight. Took a lot to make that walk after these past few years. Sending prayers for a speedy recovery."

"I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened," McGregor posted on X on Sunday after the bout.

"The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place."

McGregor, who had not fought since suffering a broken left leg in a 2021 defeat, promised his famed career was not yet over.

"I will overcome this," he wrote. "I will not be deterred. I will return."

In a separate X post about his injury, McGregor said that his "head gasket is gone. Destroyed," adding that he had "no injury / injuries going into the fight."

"I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere."

McGregor described his situation as "beyond dark," adding that he "can only describe it as hell."