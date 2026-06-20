Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani shares sweet baby news: "Overjoyed"

Los Angeles, California - Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, announced the birth of their second child on Saturday with a heartfelt post on the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar's Instagram account.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has announced the birth of his second baby. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together," they said in the post, which featured a photograph of the baby wrapped in a blue blanket and wearing an outfit featuring a photo of the couple's beloved dog Decoy.

A second photo showed a baby's feet peeking out from under a blanket.

"Thank you for being born safely," the proud parents wrote. "We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey."

Four-time Most Valuable Player Ohtani had not announced he was expecting a second child, but the news was out when the Dodgers announced on Friday that he was away from the team "on paternity," missing the first game of a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore.