Jason Collins, first openly gay NBA player, has died

Los Angeles, California - Jason Collins , the former NBA player who became the first openly gay man to play in a major US pro sports league, has died after a battle with brain cancer, his family said Tuesday.

The NBA's first openly gay player, Jason Collins, has died. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma," Collins' family said in a statement released through the league.

"Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months, and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly."

Collins (47) had revealed in a brief statement in September that he was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and in December told ESPN that he had been diagnosed with a "multiforme" glioblastoma that was growing quickly.

He said that with the support of his husband, Brunson Green, and other friends and family, he began treatment with medication followed by radiation and chemotherapy, opting to pursue innovative treatment in Singapore.

After treatment, he was able to return home and attended NBA All-Star Weekend events in Los Angeles.

Collins retired in 2014 after a 13-year NBA career that included time with the Nets – in both New Jersey and Brooklyn – the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, and Boston Celtics.

He announced he was gay in a 2013 Sports Illustrated story and the following year played 22 games for the Brooklyn Nets, coached at the time by his former New Jersey teammate Jason Kidd.