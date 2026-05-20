Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice jailed after violating probation

Los Angeles, California - Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice was arrested on Tuesday after testing positive for marijuana in violation of his probation in a multi-injury car crash in Dallas in 2024.

NFL star Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after violating his probation. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Online court records in Dallas County, Texas, showed that Rice tested positive for marijuana and was sentenced to 30 days in jail – the original sentence he received when he pleaded guilty to felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

He had received deferred adjudication with the opportunity for the case to be dismissed if he completed probation as outlined in 2025.

Rice is scheduled for release on June 16, 2026, meaning he will miss the Chiefs' organized training activities next week, along with voluntary workouts and the team's mandatory mini-camp from June 9-11.

The NFL suspended Rice for the first six games of the 2025 NFL season in response to his involvement in the 2024 high-speed crash, in which his Lamborghini SUV was clocked at 119 mph on a Dallas highway.

An ensuing multi-car crash left several injured, and Rice fled on foot with his Southern Methodist University teammate Theodore Knox – who was driving a Corvette – and three friends.

Rice, who apologized in a statement before turning himself in to authorities in 2025, still faces a civil lawsuit in the case.

In February, the 23-year-old's former partner, Dacoda Jones, filed a civil lawsuit against him, alleging he assaulted her multiple times over a span of 18 months between 2023 and 2025.

On April 3, the NFL said its investigation into Jones's allegations found "insufficient evidence" that he violated the league's personal conduct policy.